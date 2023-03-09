Simply NUC Chapel Rock mini PC

Simply NUC has introduced two new additions to its range of mini PC systems announcing the availability of its new NUC i5 Chapel Rock (LLN12CRv5) is based on the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1245UE vPro embedded processor and the i7 Chapel Rock (LLN12CRv7) is based on the 12th Gen Intel Core i7-1265UE vPro embedded processor.

Designed specifically for Edge and IoT computing needs, Chapel Rock excels with optimized performance in a tiny 4″x4″ form factor and can be equipped with up to 64 GB of 3200 DDR4 RAM and up to 10 TB of storage between a Gen 4 compatible NVMe socket and a secondary SATA socket.

“Since launching our long life NUC product line, our customers have successfully leveraged these mini PCs for an array of applications where longer development cycles are required for validation and certifications,” said Aaron Rowsell, Simply NUC CEO, “and we’re thrilled to extend our long life NUC offering with Chapel Rock.”

NUC Chapel Rock mini PC

“The mini PC supports a plethora of I/O including up to four display outputs and provides expansion lid options such as additional HDMI, USB or even serial ports giving Chapel Rock endless potential in a small footprint. With vPro technology, Chapel Rock allows for pushing software updates from the office, to managing an entire deployment, to remote troubleshooting a unit at the airport, saving valuable time and manpower when managing a fleet of mini PCs. With a 7-year commitment to supply and numerous processor, storage, OS, and mounting options, Chapel Rock can be customized to meet a wide array of embedded, edge computing, and IoT needs.”

Source : SimplyNUC





