Simply NUC Scorpion Canyon NUC 14 Performance compact PC

Simply NUC has launched the Scorpion Canyon NUC 14 Performance, a groundbreaking PC workstation designed to cater to a wide range of computing needs. This new device features the latest Intel Core Ultra “Meteor Lake” CPUs, Intel Arc integrated graphics, and optional NVIDIA RTX 4060 or 4070 graphics, setting a new benchmark for compact workstations.

Key Takeaways Latest Intel Core Ultra “Meteor Lake” CPUs

Intel Arc integrated graphics

Optional NVIDIA RTX 4060 or 4070 graphics

AI-readiness and advanced AI capabilities

Tool-less chassis design for easy upgrades

Supports up to five 4K monitors

Three M.2 / 2280 PCIe Gen 4 slots

Multiple connectivity options including HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, Thunderbolt 4/USB-C Type-C, and USB 2.0

Supports up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR5 5600 MHz SODIMMs

Starting price of $2,200

Advanced AI Capabilities and Top-Tier Graphics

The Scorpion Canyon NUC 14 Performance is an AI-ready powerhouse, designed to handle performance-intensive tasks, AI inferencing with software and hardware acceleration, and machine learning. The collaboration between the Intel Core Ultra “Meteor Lake” CPUs, Intel ARC integrated graphics, and optional NVIDIA GPUs (RTX 4060, RTX 4070) makes complex modeling, 3D design, and large database analysis effortlessly achievable. Supporting up to five 4K monitors ensures a visually stunning experience for multitasking.

Tool-less Chassis Design for Easy Upgrades

One of the standout features of the NUC 14 Performance is its tool-less chassis design, which allows for easy upgrades. If additional storage or I/O is needed, the unit offers three M.2 / 2280 PCIe Gen 4 slots and multiple connectivity options including HDMI 2.1, DisplayPort 1.4, Thunderbolt 4/USB-C Type-C, and a USB 2.0 port. The device supports up to 64 GB dual-channel DDR5 5600 MHz SODIMMs, maximizing efficiency and effortlessly fueling applications.

Pricing and Availability

The Scorpion Canyon NUC 14 Performance is now available to order, starting at $2,200. This competitive pricing makes it an attractive option for businesses and individuals looking for a high-performance, compact workstation.

The NUC 14 Performance is built for a diverse market, including AI SMBs, small-sized enterprises, medium-sized businesses, retail, advanced digital signage, AR/VR kiosks, STEM education, cloud learning, media SoHo, motion capture studios, sound labs, and more. Its versatility and powerful performance make it suitable for a wide range of applications, from AI inferencing to advanced digital signage.

Cloud Computing

For those interested in exploring more about the capabilities of the Scorpion Canyon NUC 14 Performance, other areas that might be of interest include its potential for use in cloud computing, its role in enhancing digital signage solutions, and its applications in AR/VR environments. The device’s robust performance and compact design make it a versatile choice for various computing needs. Here are a selection of other articles from our extensive library of content you may find of interest on the subject of Cloud Computing :



