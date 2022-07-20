Nubia Z40S Pro with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 unveiled

Nubia has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Nubia Z40S Pro, and the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ gen 1 mobile processor.

The device also comes with a choice of 8GB, 12GB, and 18GB of RAM and there is a choice of four storage options 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

The handset features a 6.67-inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and also a 144Hz refresh rate.

The new Nubia Z40S Pro smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging, there is also another version of the device available with 100W charging and a 4600 mAh battery.

The smaller battery and faster-charging model is capable of charging the battery from 0 to 100 percent in just 19 minutes, which certainly sounds impressive.

The device comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and three cameras on the rear. On the back, we have a 64-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixle ultrawide camera, and an 8-megapixel camera. On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

The new Nubia Z40S Pro smartphone will start at CNY 3,400 which is about $500 at the current exchange rate, the device will go on sale on the 26th of July.

