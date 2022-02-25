Nubia Z40 Pro smartphone unveiled

Nubia has launched a new Android smartphone, the Nubia Z40 Pro and the handset is launching in China, the device comes with a new magnetic wireless charging feature.

The new Nubia Z40 Pro features Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of RAM and storage options.

The RAM and storage options include 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage.

The handset comes with a 6.67 inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and it has a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Nubia Z40 Pro comes with a range of cameras which include a 64-megapixel main camera, this is a new Sony IMX787 camera sensor with a 35m equivalent lens. There is also a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and an 8-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and it comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and 80W wired charging. On the Gravity Edition here is a 4600 mAh battery and it supports magnetic wireless charging and 66W wired charging.

The new Nubia Z40 Pro will go on sale in China for CNY 3,399 which is about $540 at the current exchange rate, it will come in two colors, black and silver.

Source GSM Arena

