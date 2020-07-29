Nubia Red Magic 5S smartphone gets official

Nubia has added a new smartphone to its range, the Nubia Red Magic 5S, the handset replaces the Nubia 5G.

The new Nubia Red Magic 5S comes with a 6.65 inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution and it features 144Hz refresh rate.

The handset comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 mobile processor and there is also a choice of 8GB, 12GB or 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage.

The device comes with a 4500 mAh battery and it features 55W fast charging, plus it comes with improve cooling over the previous model.

On the rear of the handset there is a 64 megapixel camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

The deice will go on sale in August the 1st in China for CNY 3,799 which is about $542 at the current exchange rate, it will launch globally in September.

Source GSM Arena

