Novitec Ferrari SF90 Spider unveiled

Novitec has unveiled its latest modified Ferrari, the Novitec Ferrari SF90 Spider, the car gets a range of upgrades over the standard car.

The upgrades include a new naked-carbon aerodynamics kit and 21-inch high-tech wheels the car comes with 1,109 horsepower, and a 0 to 62 time of just 2.4 seconds.

NOVITEC rose to the challenge of enabling a modern super sports car with plug-in hybrid drive to deliver even better performance on the road. The engine specialists developed special maps for the electronic management system of the four-liter, twin-turbo combustion engine. In addition, they created a high-performance exhaust system with metal catalysts. This combination realizes an output increase of 80 kW / 109 hp.

In conjunction with the three electric motors, the result is a massive system output of 816 kW / 1,109 hp. Consequently, the drop-top two-seater accelerates from rest to 100 km/h in a mere 2.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of more than 340 km/h.

In concert with the 21-inch alloys developed together with Vossen, the NOVITEC carbon upgrade for the bodywork gives the mid-engined sports car even more spectacular looks.

You can find out more information about the new Novitec Ferrari SF90 Spider over at the Novitec website at the link below. As yet there are no details on how much the car will cost.

Source Novitec



