Nothing Ear (1) headphones get reviewed

The new Nothing Ear (1) headphones from Carl Pei were made official earlier this week and now we get to find out more details about them in a new video.

The video below from Marques Brownlee gives us a look at the new Nothing Ear (1) headphones and we get to find out about their various features.

The headphones look impressive from the video and I personally love the design, it is good to see a company thinking more about the design of a device rather than just following other manufacturers.

The new Nothing headphones come with a range of features that you would expect in more expensive headphones. This includes Active Noise Cancellation and more. The headphones come with an app that lets you change the settings on both Android and iOS.

You will be able to buy the Nothing Ear headphones from 14:00 BST on the 31st of July from tomorrow, this will apparently be a limited drop of the headphones.

They will launch globally and will be more widely available from the 17th of August and they will cost £99 in the UK and £99 in the US. We suspect that this is going to end up being a very popular device for Carl Pei and his new nothing company.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee

