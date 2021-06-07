Just a quick reminder for our readers about our great deal on the Notevibes Text to Speech Personal Pack: Lifetime Subscription in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

The Notevibes Text to Speech Personal Pack: Lifetime Subscription is available in our deals store for $69.99, that’s a saving of 87% off off the regular price.

Notevibes is an advanced platform with a simple interface that converts text to speech in seconds. You can add pauses, change speed & pitch, and add emphasis and voice control. The converted audio is available for MP3 and WAV download. With 1,200,000 characters, 177 premium voices, and 18 languages available, the Personal Pack is perfect for private listening and personal eLearning. Features of the Notevibes Text to Speech Personal Pack: Lifetime Subscription include : Make human-like audio with 177 voices & 18 languages

Languages include English, German, Spanish, Dutcch, French, Italian, & more

Generate realistic male & female voices on the fly

High-fidelity speech synthesis

Save audio as MP3 or WAV with one click

Customize your speech with pitch & voice speed controls

Make your speech faster or slower, take control of voice volume

Use it for e-Learning or essay reading, word pronounces training

Keep your files safe for 14 days. Never lose your audio Personal Pack The personal pack consists of 100,000 characters pack for a month’s use (1,200,000 total for a year). When the next payment date comes your balance will be refilled with a new pack. The last balance will not be transferred for the new month.

You can use the service for private listening. Audio files created with the personal-use versions cannot be used publicly (including on websites or YouTube videos), or otherwise redistributed in any way. Features of the Notevibes Text to Speech Personal Pack: Lifetime Subscription include : 1,200,000 characters pack (100,000 per month)

177 premium voices available

18 languages English (UK) English (US) German Spanish Dutch French Italian Japanese Polish

Portuguese Russian Turkish Hindi Vietnamese Korean Indonesian Arabian Mandarin Chinese

1 account license

Advanced voice editor new

SSML tags support

MP3, WAV download

Audio files history

System Requirements Any browser

System Requirements Any browser

