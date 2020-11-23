Norrsken intelligent lamp help you feel energised throughout your day

Norrsken is a new intelligent lamp specifically designed to help you wake up gently in the morning and energise you throughout your day. Launched via Kickstarter this month the project has already nearly reached its required pledge goal with still 25 days remaining. Complete with wireless controller, music synchronisation, voice control and dimmable illumination, the Norrsken is a next-generation lighting system created by Mate Rezes.

Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $330 or £249, offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the recommended retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the Norrsken Kickstarter campaign is successful and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the Norrsken project checkout the promotional video below.

“Norrsken will wake you up with the light alarm in a more natural way which gets you out of the bed less tired and more energized to start your day. Especially in dark and cold seasons like winter. Norrsken is there for you regardless what you are doing. It supports you in all activities through the day. Optimal light for functional tasks such as home office, training, meditation etc. Keeping you motivated..”

“Light and colors have an enormous impact on us, psychologically, emotionally and even physically. They help us relax, boost our mood, and wellbeing. That is why we combined both in Norrsken. Create your atmosphere with diverse light programs. Light can easily change the atmosphere of any room. Wouldn’t it be great to have the right ambience that fit to all occasions? “

Norrsken is a space-saving floor lamp with minimalistic Scandinavian design. Integrating contemporary features with elegance that is compatible in any room or surrounding. For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications, jump over to the official Norrsken crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

