NOMATIC collapsible modular bag system

NOMATIC is a new range of collapsible modular bags which include a small sling providing 3 liters of capacity together with a slightly larger sling offering 6 liters, together with a 42 liter duffel bag and 28 liter tote. Thanks to their collapsible design the range of bags can be packed down for storage and easy transport when not required.

For example the 42liter backpack when expanded measures 9 x 13.5 x 21″ providing plenty of space for all your gear. However when packed down the backpack measures just 12 x 7″ in size. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $49 or £47 (depending on current exchange rates).

“In 2020 we launched the Navigator Collapsible backpack and the response has been amazing! So much so that we decided to create a whole collection of collapsible bags. Each one is designed for a different use, but these aren’t your average collapsible bags; they are functional bags with comfort, organization, and features. Pack these down to store in your luggage for a fully functional bag to use at your destination, or use them as your go-to everyday bag!”

Assuming that the NOMATIC funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around November 2022. To learn more about the NOMATIC modular bag system project watch the promotional video below.

Collapsible modular bag system

“Here at NOMATIC, we stand behind all of our products. Just register your product to activate your product’s Lifetime Warranty. If we can’t fix or repair a manufacture defect, we will replace the product, no questions asked. Please note that scratches, scuffs, dents, and other blemishes that occur due to normal wear and tear of travels will not fall under the product warranty. These marks are like badges of honor and should be something you are proud of. Something that helps tell your travel stories.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the modular bag system, jump over to the official NOMATIC crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals