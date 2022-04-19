Nokia G11 smartphone gets unboxed (Video)

The Nokia G11 is a budget-friendly Android smartphone that was made official earlier this year and now we get to find out more details about the device.

The unboxing video below from Tech spurt gives us a look at the new Nokia G11 smartphone and it range of features.

As a reminder, the handset comes with a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device features a Unisoc T606 mobile processor and it comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage, there is also a microSD card slot for expansion.

The Nokia G11 smartphone features a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the device and three cameras on the back of the device. The three rear cameras include a 13-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls. This budget friendly Nokia G11 handset also comes with a 5050 mAh battery and it features 18W charging. The handset comes with decent specifications considering its low price, it retails for £119.99.

Source & Image Credit: Tech Spurt

