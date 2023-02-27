Nokia C32 smartphone unveiled at MWC 2023

Nokia unveiled a number of new devices at this year’s Mobile World Congress, we previously saw the new G22 smartphone and now we have details on the new Nokia C32.

The Nokia C32 comes with a 6.5 inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and the handset comes with a Unisoc SC9863A mobile processor.

The device comes with a choice of 3GB of RAM and 64GB of included storage or 4GB of RAM and 1238GB of storage, it also comes with a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The Nokia C32 features a 5000 mAh battery and the handset comes with 10W charging. It has a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for video chat and for taking selfies, on the back of the handset there is a 50-megapixel main camera with a wide-angle lens and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

The device comes with Android 12 Go Edition and it will be available in a choice of three colors, Beach Pink, Autumn Green, and Charcoal. The handset will retail for about €130 and you can find out more details at the link below.

Source Nokia, GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals