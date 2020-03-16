Nokia C2 Android Go smartphone gets official

HMD Global has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Nokia C2 and the handset is an Android Go device.

The Nokia C2 comes with a 5.7 inch display with a HD+ resolution and an 18:9 aspect ratio, the handset features a quad core 1.4GHz processor and it also comes with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

Other specifications on the device include a microSD card slot for extra storage plus a 5 megapixel rear camera and a 5 megapixel front facing camera, there is also a flash on the front and the back.

The handset also comes with a 2800 mAh battery and it features an FM Radio it will launch in a choice of two colors, black and cyan.

You can find out more information about the new Nokia C2 smartphone over at Nokia at the link below.

Source Nokia, GSM Arena

