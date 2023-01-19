Nokia C12 Android Go smartphone unveiled

HMD Global has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Nokia C12 and the handset is an Android Go device. The handset comes with Android 12 Go Edition.

The Nokia C12 comes with a 6.3-inch display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and the handset comes with a Unisoc octa-core processor.

The device comes with 2GB of RAM and it also comes with 64GB of included storage plus of features a 3000 mAh battery.

The new Nokia C12 features a single rear camera and a single front-facing camera, there is an 8-megapixel on the back for photos and videos and a 5-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

It’s time for an elevated experience. Capture memories with powerful Night and Portrait modes on the front and rear cameras, then relive them on the stunning 6.3” HD+ display. Efficient and up-to-date software delivers the latest security features and even saves battery life, mobile data and storage space in the background. The phone is built to go further too, with protection against dust, spills² and accidental drops³ to hold up against some of the toughest reliability tests around.

You can find out more information about the new Nokia C12 smartphone over at Nokia at the link below, the handset will retail for $130 in the USA, £105 in the UK and for €120 in Europe.

Source Nokia, GSM Arena





