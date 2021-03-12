Nokia and Samsung sign new video patent licensing deal

Nokia has announced that it has signed a new video patent licensing deal with Samsung, the deal will allow Samsung to uses Nokia’s video standards.

Samsung will be paying Nokia royalties for use of the patents, although the amount of these payments and also the amount of the deal has not been revealed.

Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies, said: “We are delighted to have reached an agreement with Samsung which further validates Nokia’s decades-long investments to R&D and contributions to multimedia and video technology standards.”

Over the course of more than 30 years, Nokia has contributed significantly to multimedia and video research and the development of industry standards. The work of Nokia’s engineers in the field of video research and standardization has been recognized with numerous international awards, including four Technology & Engineering Emmy® Awards.

