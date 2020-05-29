Nokia 5.3 and 5310 now available in the UK

Nokia announced the Nokia 5.3 back in March and now the handset has gone on sale in the UK, Nokia has also started selling the Nokia 5310 in the UK.

The Nokia 5.3 is available in the UK for £149 from a range of retailers and the Nokia 5310 is available for just £35 from Nokia and Amazon.

As a reminder the Nokia 5.3 comes with a Snapdragon 665 processor and 4GB of RAM, there is also 64GB of included storage.

The handset comes with a 6.54 inch display that features a HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, it comes witj a 4000 mAh battery and Android 10.

On the rear of the device there is a quad camera setup, this include a 13 megapixel main camera, a 5 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. You can find out more information about the handset over at Nokia at the link below.

Source Nokia

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals