Nokia 5.1 Plus gets Android 10 update

HMD Global has been rolling out the Android 10 software update to a range of their Nokia device and the latest handset to get the update is the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Juho Sarvikas has announced on Twitter that HMD Global have started to roll out the Android 10 software update to the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Android 10 roll out has started for Nokia 5.1 Plus! Head over to our community to get the full details and check for availability in different countries

👉https://t.co/CjlW0se4nm #Android10 @Nokiamobile pic.twitter.com/1yF5vvKv2S — Juho Sarvikas (@sarvikas) May 19, 2020

You can check to see of the Android 10 update is available for your handset from the settings menu on your device.

Source Juho Sarvikas

