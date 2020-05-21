Geeky Gadgets

Nokia 5.1 Plus gets Android 10 update

By

Nokia 5.1 Plus

HMD Global has been rolling out the Android 10 software update to a range of their Nokia device and the latest handset to get the update is the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

Juho Sarvikas has announced on Twitter that HMD Global have started to roll out the Android 10 software update to the Nokia 5.1 Plus.

You can check to see of the Android 10 update is available for your handset from the settings menu on your device.

Source Juho Sarvikas

Filed Under: Android News, Mobile Phone News

