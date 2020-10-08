Nokia 3.4 smartphone up for pre-order

The Nokia 3.4 smartphone was made official last month and now the device has gone up for pre-order in Germany. Also the previously announced Nokia 2,4 handset is also available to pre-order.

As a reminder the Nokia 3.4 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and 3GB or 4GB of RAM, there is also 32GB of 64GB of storage and a microSD card slot for expansion.

The handset features a 6.39 inch LCD display that features a HD+ resolution of 1560 x 720 pixels and it comes with an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a 13 megapixel main camera, 5 megapixel ultrawide and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The device is now available to pre-order in the Germany for €159, the Nokia 2.4 is available to pre-order for €125.

Source NPU

