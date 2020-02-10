Geeky Gadgets

Nokia 2.3 Android One smartphone now available in the US

The Nokia 2.3 launched at the end of last year, the handset is an Android One smartphone and it is now available in the US.

The handset comes with a 6.2 inch display that has a HD+ resolution and it comes with a 19:9 aspect ratio, the device is powered by a MediaTek Helo A22 mobile processor.

The Android One Nokia 2.3 comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, if you need additional storage it also comes with a microSD card slot.

The handset features a 5 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is a dual camera setup with one 13 megapixel camera and one 2 megapixel camera.

The Nokia 2.3 is now available from Best Buy in the US for just $80 and it is also coming to Amazon for $130.

