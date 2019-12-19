Nokia 2.3 Android One smartphone lands in India

The Nokia 2.3 was made official earlier this month and now this new Android One smartphone is headed to India.

The handset will launch in India on the 27th of December and it will retail for INR 8,199 which is about $115 at the current exchange rate.

As a reminder the handset comes with a 6.2 inch display that features a HD+ resolution and a 19:9 aspect ratio.

The Nokia 2.3 is powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 processor and it comes with 2GB of RAM, there is also 32GB of storage and a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The handset comes with dual cameras on the back, these include a 13 megapixel f/2.2 camera and a 2 megapixel depth sensing camera. On the front of the device there is a 5 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals