Nokia 1.4 entry level smartphone unveiled

HMD Global has announced the launch of a new entry level smartphone, the Nokia 1.4 and the handset will retail for £89.99 in the UK.

The handset comes with a 6.517 inch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a HD+ resolution, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm 215 processor and it comes with a choice of 1GB< 2GB or 3GB of RAM.

There is also a choice of 16GB, 32gB or 64GB of storage and a microSD card slot which will take up to a 128GB card.

The Nokia 1.4 comes with a 4000 mAh battery and Android 10 Go Edition, it will also be updated to Android 11 Go Edition in the future.

Staying true to Nokia smartphone values, the Nokia 1.4 is ready for Android™ 11 (Go edition) and beyond. It offers a faster, more secure way of doing things with our unique Android promise and at least three years of security updates, you can rest assured your phone will stand the test of time on the inside as much as on the outside.

You can find out more information about the new Nokia 1.4 smartphone over at Nokia at the link below.

Source Nokia

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals