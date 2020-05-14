Nokia 1.3 Android Go smartphone lands in the UK

The Nokia 1.3 is now available in the UK, this Android Go smartphone is now available to buy for £79.99 and the handset comes with Android 10 Go Edition.

The handset comes with a 5.7 inch display that features a HD+ resolution of 1520 x 720 pixels and the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 215 mobile processor.

The Nokia 1.3 also comes with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of includes storage, there is also a microSD card slot for extra storage.

The handset features a 3000 mAh battery and it comes with a 5 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls and an 8 megapixel rear camera for photos and videos.

The Nokia 1.3 is now available to buy in the UK for £79.99 and you can find out more details about the handset over at Nokia at the link below.

Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global: “The Nokia 1 was an important step for us in offering an accessible Android experience to more fans across the world. And today we’re taking that entry level experience even further. Our close partnership with the team at Google didn’t only allow us to launch one of the first smartphones running Android 10 (Go edition), but it also allowed us to be among the first to debut the all new Camera Go app. We’ve combined this with our signature AI-powered low-light image fusion technology to give people the opportunity to capture even more memories, from dusk till dawn, without worrying about running out of storage. Our goal was to build on what an affordable smartphone can deliver, without compromising on modern tech essentials. That’s why we’ve included a large HD+ display, with improved brightness, while remaining true to our Finnish roots, combining performance and function with our classic Nordic design for our latest accessible smartphone.”

Source Nokia

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals