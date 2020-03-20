Nokia 1.3 Android Go smartphone announced

We have already see the Nokia 8.3 5G, Nokia 5.3 and now we have another new smartphone, the Nokia 1.3.

The Nokia 1.3 is an Android Go smartphone and the handset comes with a 5.71 inch display with a HD+ resolution, the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 215 processor and it comes with 1GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

The handset also come with a microSD card slot which can take up to a 400GB card and the device features a 5 megapixel front camera and an 8 megapixel rear camera, plus a 3000 mAh battery.

The Nokia 1.3 delivers modern technology and the brand-new Android 10 (Go edition) OS, at a more accessible price point than ever before. Being among the first smartphones launching with Camera Go, as well as low-light AI image fusion technology, Gallery Go and a bright HD+ edge-to-edge screen, the Nokia 1.3 lets you truly see it all whether you’re indoors or in the bright outdoors. One of the first phones to launch with Android 10 (Go edition), the Nokia 1.3 benefits from more speed, more security and millions of apps to get your day going. Plus, you will stay up to date and benefit from an experience that just keeps getting better with a device that will be ready for Android 11 (Go edition).

You can find out more information about the new Nokia 1.3 Android Go smartphone over at Nokia at the link below.

Source Nokia

