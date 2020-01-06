Mu6 Space 2 active noise cancelling headphones $139

As the name suggests the new Mu6 Space 2 are a second-generation range of active noise cancelling headphones equipped with a variety of features including Hybrid ANC, Transparency Mode, 3D Touch, all day comfort, voice assistant and superior sound quality. Notch the demonstration video below to learn more about the Mu6 headphones created by a team of developers based in Los Angeles.

Early bird pledges are now available from $139 or £106 offering a 44% discount off the recommended retail price, with worldwide shipping expected to take place during March 2020.

“When passion meets technology, industry-leading Active Noise Cancellation delivers rich and powerful listening experience, which brings you the joy of immersive sound. With a simple fingertip, you’re transported to another space where people aren’t visible, where there’s no relief anyrushto run, where a sense of peace at heart. Advanced active noise cancellation provides you immersive sound experience. Luxury material and specialized design secure your wearing with all day comfort and premium sound quality guaranteed.”

“Mu6 Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Technology is an improved system that not only suppresses noise over a wider frequency range but also adapts to and corrects errors while being less sensitive to sound angle and user wear. It’s top -of- the -class ANC locks out 96% of noise energy and gives you an immersive listening experience like you never had before. While with transparency mode, it lets in all the sounds and keeps you aware of your surroundings while enjoying music on-the-go.”

Source: Indiegogo

