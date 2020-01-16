Philips active noise canceling headphones

This month Philips has announced the immediate availability of their new wireless over-ear noise cancelling headphones, reference TAPH805BK, making them available from online retailers such as Amazon, priced at $200. the headphones allow you to control volume by swiping up and down on the year housing thanks to the inclusion of a touch control panel. Noise cancellation can easily be activated or deactivated with a single tap.

“Or engage Awareness Mode to hear more of the world around you while the music keeps playing. The built-in mic with echo cancellation keeps sound clear when you’re talking. Manage your life without taking out your phone: just ask your voice assistant. A simple button-press activates the assistant. You can ask it to open your calendar, read notifications from your phone, call or send messages to friends, manage playlists, and much more.”

Features of the Philips noise cancelling wireless headphones include :

– Powerful Active Noise Canceling (ANC). Lose yourself, not the music. Specialized microphones and digital circuitry picks up and cancels background noise so you can enjoy hours of music without distraction.

– 30 hours play time or talk time (25 hours with ANC on)*

– 40mm neodymium acoustic drivers for highly detailed sound and strong bass + Hi-Res Audio certified so you can hear every detail as intended

– Touch control. Swipe, tap, and press for easy control

– Built-in mic with echo cancellation for clear hands-free calls

– Flat-folding and compact-folding design for easy storage

– Digital voice assistant compatible. Manage your life on the move

– Rapid charge. Charge for 5 minutes, get 2 hours play / Quick Charge. Charge for 15 minutes, get 6 hours play

Source : Phillips

