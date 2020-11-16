Meridian Nixie Clock kit is a programmable clock, calendar and more

The Meridian Nixie Clock is based on an ATMega microcontroller and combines programmable temperature and light sensors with vintage IN-14 and IN-16 lamp bulbs. It can be used as a clock, calendar, or thermometer and has a range of attractive RGB backlighting to choose from. The In-14 lamp is used to display hours and minutes, and the In-16 lamp is used to display seconds.

“The elegant lasercut case, made of wood in oak or walnut tones, makes this clock unique. The body is covered with a smooth varnish that helps protect this clock over the long term. New bulbs are used in every clock, which greatly prolongs their life.”

“Nixie tubes were used in the 1950s, 1960s and early 1970s. A goal of this project is to help our generation not only understand how far we have come with technology, but also to appreciate the beauty of previous designs. Fun fact, many less expensive Nixie tube products pulsate Nixie tubes to run them. While Nixie tubes can function in this way, it significantly reduces the Nixie tubes life. Since the tubes are getting harder to find, this circuit is designed to extend the life of the tube as much as possible.”

The Meridian Nixie Clock kit will soon be available to purchase from the Crowd Supply website. To learn more about the ATMega based Nixie clock jump over to the official product page where you can register your details and be notified once it becomes available.

