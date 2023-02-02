Nissan Max-Out Concept EV unveiled (Video)

Nissan has unveiled a new concept electric vehicle, the Nissan Max-Out Concept. The car is designed to be an electric convertible sports car.

You can see the design of the new Nissan Max-Out Concept car in the video below, the car certainly looks very interesting.

As part of the event launch, Nissan today unveiled a physical concept model of its Max-Out EV convertible. The model was previously shown in virtual form as part of the Nissan Ambition 2030 vision announced in November 2021 under the Nissan Futures banner. The Max-Out—which will be on display for the duration of the event—embodies Nissan’s ambition to support greater access to both sustainable and innovative mobility.

Created on the fundamental concept of being one with the car, the Nissan Max-Out two-seater convertible is designed to provide a liberating sense of openness while offering an enhanced, dynamic driving experience. The Max-Out displays Nissan’s innovation to develop a diverse range of advanced and striking vehicles, with a clear vision of how they can benefit both individuals and society.

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. will hold Nissan Futures, an event showcasing how Nissan is shaping the future of sustainable mobility and innovative design, at its Global Headquarters Gallery from Feb. 4 to Mar. 1.

You can find more information about this new electric sports car concept over at Nissan’s website at the link below.

Source Nissan





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals