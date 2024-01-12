Nissan Ariya NISMO unveiled in Japan (Video)

Nissan has unveiled the new Ariya NISMO in Japan, the car was made official at the Tokyo Auto Sakon 2024 and this is the company’s new flagship Electric Vehicle, the car gets several upgrades over the Ariya e-4ORCE which it is based on.

Performance that’s extremely dynamic yet smooth and easy to control is produced by the motor’s approximately 10 percent greater peak output combined with special acceleration tuning and an exclusive NISMO driving mode that maximizes response. The sound*1 produced is evocative of Formula E racing, further adding to the excitement.

NISMO’s special tuning for each chassis component combined with e-4ORCE electric-drive four-wheel-control technology and dedicated tires mounted on highly rigid 20-inch aluminum wheels generates superior stability and turn-in ability as well as better line-tracing and enhanced cornering ability at high speeds.

The exterior blends the Ariya’s premium quality with NISMO’s dynamism. Aerodynamic performance is improved thanks to race-derived technologies that reduce drag and provide greater downforce at higher speeds — factors particularly important for EVs.

You can find out more information about the new Nissan Ariya NISMO over at the Nissan website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing for this new Nissan electric vehicle.

Source Nissan



