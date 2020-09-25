Nioh 2 Darkness in the Capital expansion launches October 15th

Tom Lee Creative Director at developers Team Ninja has taken to the official PlayStation blog today to reveal more details about the upcoming Nioh 2’s Darkness in the Capital expansion, that will be officially launching next month and available to play from 15th October 2020. “enture back to the past and fight alongside some of the greatest heroes in Japanese history to defeat fearsome new Yokai.”

“We’ve been hard at work to bring you the next exciting chapter in the Nioh 2 saga, and I’m happy to announce today that the second DLC pack, titled Darkness in the Capital will be available on October 15! Without further ado, let’s get into the new details for the brand-new quest awaiting all of our warriors. Darkness in the Capital features new storylines, overwhelmingly powerful new bosses, tricky new Yokai, new Guardian Spirits, skills, Ninjutsu, Onmyo Magic and Soul Cores. And to top it all off, this new chapter will present electrifying new armor sets and a weapon that fans of hand-to-hand combat will surely relish.”

“In order to unravel the mysteries surrounding the history of the Sohayamaru, our protagonist ventures to Kyoto City and discovers a shrine furnished with an old worn-out box. Upon inspection, the Sohayamaru once again shines brilliantly and the protagonist is whisked away to the middle of the Heian Period, landing in an ancient version of the capital.

Contrary to its name “Heian Palace,” which means peace and tranquility, ancient Kyoto was terrorized by countless Yokai during this time period. However, there existed many heroes who were brave enough to oppose these demons. Among them were the most preeminent demon slayer and the strongest sorcerer in history, along with their subordinates and colleagues fighting at their side.

Our protagonist joins forces with these famous heroes in order to quell the unrest and destruction caused by the Yokai hordes, while learning more about the connections between an even more distant past and the present time period from which they came.”

Source : PlayStation

