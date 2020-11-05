Nikon Webcam Utility lets you use your Nikon camera a web cam

Nikon has this week made available a new piece of software that can be used to transform your Nikon camera into a web camera for use with both Windows and Mac OS. The Nikon Webcam Utility Software is now available to download in its beta release for both Windows 10 and macOS. “Whether you’re just starting to explore the world of live streaming or you’ve been doing it for quite some time, you should know that your Nikon camera may already be equipped with features that will allow it to be connected for high quality video streaming through software and/or hardware.”

“Now get incredible sharpness, clarity, and flattering depth of field while live streaming by using a compatible Nikon mirrorless or DSLR camera and the Nikon Webcam Utility. Go next level while streaming live, teleconferencing and gaming. If you want to look your best on-camera, you’ll want to take advantage of the high quality optics and imaging found in Nikon mirrorless and DSLR cameras. Why is this important? Because when you’re trying to attract new audiences, you need to stand out from the live streaming masses and put your stream on a level above the rest. Whether you want better quality in difficult lighting, choices in lens focal lengths, shallow depth-of-field or greater control of the look of your content, you’ll be well on your way with the following quick tips.”

For more details on the Nikon web camera software jump over to the official Nikon Webcam Utility webpage by following the link below. Supported Nikon cameras include Z 7II, Z 7, Z 6II, Z 6, Z 5, Z 50, D6, D5, D850, D810, D780, D750, D500, D7500, D7200, D5600, D5500, D5300 and D3500. The Nikon web camera utility will also support upcoming Nikon cameras released in the future.

Source : Nikon

