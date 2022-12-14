Nikon SE NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 Special Edition prime lens

Nikon has today announced the release of its new full-frame/FX-format mirrorless camera prime lens in the form of the NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 (SE), which Nikon describes as a “heritage design that matches the Nikon Z fc“. The Special Edition prime lens inherits design features from its predecessor in the form of a knurled control ring, from the classic NIKKOR lenses released around the same time as the Nikon FM2 film SLR camera.

The Nikon NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 (SE) has a f/2 maximum aperture and optical performance the same as the non-special edition NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2.

Both lenses provide photographers with round-shaped bokeh and the prime lens measures approximately 45.5 mm in length and weighs 170g.

Nikon Z 40mm f2 Special Edition

” With a total length of approximately 45.5 mm and weight of approximately 170 g, its compact size and light weight makes it easy to take it anywhere. The lens is ideal for a wide variety of scenes and subjects, including portraits that utilize bokeh, snapshots, and photos of still objects, with a highly versatile standard angle of view offered by the lens’ 40-mm focal length. When used with an APS-C size/DX-format camera like the Z fc, the lens offers a mid-telephoto angle of view equivalent to that of a 60-mm lens (in 35mm [135] format) that serves to emphasize the primary subject.”

Nikon Z 40mm SE

Adoption of a heritage design inspired by the classic NIKKOR lenses released around the same time as the FM2, which matches the Z fc body.

The bright maximum aperture of f/2 and a 9-blade iris diaphragm provide beautiful round-shaped bokeh.

The 40-mm focal length supports a standard angle of view ideal for shooting portraits, snapshots and other subjects in a wide variety of scenes.

The focal length becomes 60 mm (equivalent to 35mm [135] format) when mounted on an APS-C size camera.

The compact and lightweight body has a total length of approximately 45.5 mm and weight of approximately 170 g.

The minimum focus distance of 0.29 m allows users to get closer to their subjects.

Adoption of an STM (stepping motor) enables high-speed and accurate AF with quiet operational sounds while maintaining a compact body size.

Designed with consideration for dust- and drip-resistant performance so that it can be taken anywhere with greater confidence.

Functions such as aperture and exposure compensation can be assigned to the control ring.

Designed with consideration for video recording with extremely quiet operation, effective focus-breathing compensation, and stable exposure.

“As well as its superior optical performance, effective AF, and dust- and drip-resistance, the NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 (SE) is designed to blend seamlessly with the user’s aesthetic, enhancing the joy of shooting and ownership. Nikon will continue to pursue a new dimension in optical performance while meeting users’ needs, contributing to the development of imaging culture, with the hope of expanding possibilities for imaging expression.”

“The NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 (SE) is a compact and lightweight standard prime lens with a heritage design that matches the Nikon Z fc body. The “(SE)” in the product name is short for “Special Edition”. The lens inherits its design features, such as the knurled control ring, from the classic NIKKOR lenses released around the same time as the Nikon FM2 film SLR camera. The NIKKOR Z 40mm f/2 (SE) expands the choice of lenses which suit the Z fc’s heritage design.”

Source : Nikon





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals