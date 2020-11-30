Nikon LASER 50 and LASER 30 laser rangefinders



Nikon has recently made available then you LASER 50 and LASER 30 Laser Rangefinders, which can be used for a wide range of simple measurement purposes. Including personal outdoor activities, forestry surveys, construction surveys, cable inspections for power companies and more. An easier-to-view red OLED internal display, and an automatic adjustment function that automatically finetunes the display brightness according to the surrounding ambient light level

The Nikon LASER 50 laser rangefinder has a solid design and features a high-durability and magnesium-alloy die-cast body, providing measurement capability up to a maximum distance of 1,820m or 2,000 yd. While the LASER 30 laser rangefinder provides measurement capability up to a maximum distance of 1,460m or 1,600 yd.

“The LASER 50 and LASER 30 enable stress-free, rapid measurement in diverse situations.The most advantageous feature of both models is that there are four selectable measurement display modes. (Horizontal distance and angle mode, Actual distance and angle mode, Horizontal distance and height mode, Actual distance and height mode).”

Features of the Nikon LASER 50 :

Measurement range: 9.1-1,820m / 10-2,000 yd.

Red OLED internal display enables easier viewing in any situation. Automatic brightness adjustment function finetunes the display brightness according to the surrounding ambient light level.

Quick and stable measurement response regardless of distance — HYPER READ displays the measurement result in approx. 0.3 second

Single or continuous measurement (up to 8 seconds). If single measurement fails, it automatically extends the measurement until succeeding for up to 4 seconds. Keeping the button depressed enables continuous measurement for up to approx. 8 seconds.

Four selectable measurement display modes

– Horizontal distance and angle mode

– Actual distance and angle mode

– Horizontal distance and height mode

– Actual distance and height mode

Target Priority Switch System for measuring overlapping subjects:

First Target Priority mode displays the distance of the closest subject — useful when measuring the distance to a subject in front of an overlapping background.

Distant Target Priority mode displays that of the farthest subject — useful in wooded areas.

Distance measurement display step: 0.1m/yd.

High-quality 6x monocular with multilayer coating for bright, clear images

Large ocular for easy viewing (18mm)

Wide field of view (7.5 degrees)

Long eye relief design affords eyeglass wearers easy viewing

Dioptre adjustment function

Sturdy, lightweight, magnesium-alloy die-cast body

Compact body design for comfortable holding

Waterproof (up to 1m/3.3 ft. for 10 minutes) and fogproof, but not designed for underwater usage; the battery chamber is rainproof

Wide temperature tolerance: -10°C to +50°C/14°F to 122°F

Source : Nikon

