Nikon D6 DSLR launches April 2020 from $6,500

The Nikon D6 FX-Format Digital SLR camera has this week officially been launched by Nikon and is now available to purchase (body only) from $6500. The D6 breaks new ground in AF performance, outclassing the highly acclaimed AF system of its predecessor, the D5. A new high density, 105-point fully selectable, all cross-type sensor AF system, allows photographers to set focus almost anywhere in the frame without recomposing explains Nikon.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

“Captivating imaging power, astonishing speed, dazzling low light performance and extreme durability—all paired with the most powerful AF in Nikon’s history. Tough enough for the most demanding professional environments, both in the field and in the studio. Sports and action shots with exceptional focus where it matters. Fast and reliable 14fps continuous shooting. Stunningly clean image quality that shines in any light. Remoteless long exposures. Crucial workflow enhancements for the modern age. The Nikon D6 will redefine the way you work.”

Features of the new Nikon D6 DSLR camera include :

– 20.8MP Full Frame CMOS image sensor

– 17 custom Group Area AF choices.

– Fastest, most comprehensive image processing engine to date, EXPEED 6

– 60 fps stills in video mode

– Up to 10.5fps in complete silence

– Can shoot 14fps for up to 200 continuous shots at JPEG fine quality when using E-type lenses, in CH mode and at shutter speed 1/250 second or faster.

– Built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, Wired LAN supports 1000BASE-T standard

– Offers ISO up to 102,400 (expandable to ISO 3,280,000)

– Features a high density, 105-point fully selectable, all cross-type sensor AF system

Source :Nikon

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals