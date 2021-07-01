Trident 101 R01 night fishing camera

Anglers who enjoy night fishing on a regular basis may be interested in a new night vision fishing camera called the Trident 101 R01. Specifically designed to enable you to monitor for that crucial moment when a fish bites the night fishing camera can transmit up to 300 m and can be viewed on your mobile phone, tablet, laptop or a small HDMI display.

The battery in the fishing camera is easily replaced and AA rechargeable batteries with a 3200mAh capacity can be used. the latest design builds on the companies previous night fishing camera and now includes a USB-C port rather than a micro USB. With four lighting levels: no light, dim light, medium light, bright light you can always make sure you have the best view possible whether UART fishing from a boat or the bank.

Early bird pledges are now available for the angling project from roughly $195 or £142 (depending on current exchange rates). If the Trident camera campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and fullfilment progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2021. To learn more about the Trident night fishing camera project view the promotional video below.

“The Trident fishing camera lens viewing angle is up to 120 degrees, so that you have a comprehensive view when the fish bites the bait and reel in at the precise moment to catch the fish. The housing is made of ABS and is 100% sealed with silicon rubber, which is completely sealed to prevent/stop water/dust from entering the device.”

“Fish display positive phototaxis and are attracted to light. The night fishing camera light is also helpful for viewing the ecology in the water, We compared various light sources and found the benefits of LEDs. Trident 101 R01 “attaches to the fishing line using the physical principles of a figure 8 hook. So that it can be conveniently pulled back as the mainline even when the hook line is cut.”

“Since 2000, we have been crazy about fishing. We bought air tickets and went fishing all over the world. We always keep trying on how to catch fish in the sea. In 2019, we have our own engineering team and those are an average of 20 years of work experience.”

For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the night fishing camera, jump over to the official Trident night fishing camera campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

