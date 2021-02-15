NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 gameplay trailer

Gamers looking forward to the launch of the new and highly anticipated NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139… prequel to the fantastic NieR:Automata. Will be pleased to know that a new trailer providing nine minutes of gameplay has been released by Square Enix, to whet your appetite ahead of the games launch on PlayStation, Xbox and PC systems in a few months time on April 23rd 2021. NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139 is now available to preorder directly from the Square Enix offering players preorder bonuses.

“After being hidden by a sandstorm, the entrance to the Barren Temple has finally been revealed. Follow the Young Protagonist, who must navigate ancient puzzles, defeat Shades, and confront mysterious, sentient cubes in this extended gameplay look. “

“Discover the one-of-a-kind prequel of the critically-acclaimed masterpiece NieR:Automata. Now with a modern upgrade, experience masterfully revived visuals, a fascinating storyline and more! The protagonist is a kind young man living in a remote village. In order to save his sister Yonah, who fell terminally ill to the Black Scrawl, he sets out with Grimoire Weiss, a strange talking tome, to search for the “Sealed verses.” Experience the NieR Replicant story for the first time in the west through the eyes of the protagonist as a brother. The original all-star team returns including acclaimed director, YOKO TARO (Drakengard / NieR:Automata), composer Keiichi Okabe (TEKKEN / Drakengard / NieR:Automata), and producer Yosuke Saito (DRAGON QUEST X / NieR:Automata).

NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…, the highly anticipated prequel to the breakout hit, NieR:Automata, and upgrade of the legendary action-RPG, NieR Replicant, will launch for the PlayStation 4, the Xbox One family of devices including Xbox One X, and PC via Steam“

Source : Eurogamer : Square Enix

