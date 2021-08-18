Nextube modern retro styled Nixie clock with IPS screens

Nextube is a new modern retro styled Nixie clock designed to provide “key metrics from your modern life”. Inspired by the 50s-70s soviet Nixie tube clock, Nextube uses modern IPS screens to provide the warm orange glow of old tech as well as a wide variety of different fonts and styles you to choose from depending on your preference.

Early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $127 or £94 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 31% off the recommended retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way. If the Nextube campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2021. To learn more about the Nextube Nixie clock project view the promotional video below.

“Nixie tubes were introduced in the mid-1950s for numerals display, but soon fell out of favor because of the new LED display tech. As time pass, the bright warm orange glow is becoming a legendary symbol for the retro-tech. However, they are quite fragile, short life, and require sophisticated maintenance. Nextube is using the modern IPS screens to re-create the vintage nostalgic look.”

“This isn’t just some exercise in nostalgia, the digital IPS screens can bring endless possibilities. Select a place, set your time, and you’re ready to enjoy the beauty of this ultra-modern timepiece. Manage the time you invest on tasks, allocate the time you work on fitness, control the time you use on cooking, or limit the time you spend on gaming. Get the most out of every second, and focus on your own life and goal.”

“The Nextube nixie clock can be a real-time social media subscriber counter for your Youtube channel, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or Tiktok account! Outstanding followers display for creators and streamers. Data updated every second. Reliable weather forecast and accurate temperature/humidity display, check the weather at a glance in the morning, get you and your family well prepared for the day, make most of a sunny day and manage more in a bad one.”

For a complete list of all available pledge options, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the Nixie clock, jump over to the official Nextube crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals