Nexomon Extinction now available

Nexomon: Extinction is now available to play on the XBox One after launching on PC systems back in August 2020. Nexomon: Extinction offers a return to classic monster catching games, with a brand new story, eccentric characters and over 300 unique Nexomon to trap, tame and evolve. Check out the launch trailer below to lose more about what you can expect from the game created by developer VEWO Interactive Inc.

“Nexomon: Extinction is a return to classic monster catching games, complete with a brand new story, eccentric characters and over 300 unique Nexomon to trap and tame. The world is on the brink of extinction as mighty Tyrant Nexomon fight for dominion over humans and monsters. Join the Tamer’s guild and begin an epic journey to restore balance before all hope is lost…”

– Battle Trainers and Tyrants – Step up and take on would-be challengers and dangerous foes in beautifully animated turn-based battles.

– Discover Diverse Regions – From arid deserts to freezing tundra, navigate challenging environments and manage their effects on your Nexomon.

– Immerse yourself in the world of Nexomon- Uncover secrets, stumble upon side-quests and encounter a raft of eccentric characters.

– Train hard to become the greatest – Dynamic difficulty will see the world around you get more challenging as you progress, as even defeated trainers come back stronger than before and ready to battle again!

Source : Major Nelson

