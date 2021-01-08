New Year’s Day Special Offer: Windows10 Pro costs only $7.49

Sponsored:

The world has entered a new year-2021, u2key.com provides users with very special New Year gifts. You can get Windows 10 Pro for only $7.49. “New Year’s Day Special Offer” on U2key – enjoy up to 52.5% discounts on Windows and Office! The same goes for buying software keys for Windows or Office Office suites from the U2key online store.

Now is the right time, because it will save a lot of money. The same goes for operating systems and office suites. If you want to upgrade your computer to the latest operating system, don’t hesitate. U2key is your best choose.

Extra 52.5% OFF Discount Code for some specific products : GDT

If the coupon is invalid, please refresh the page.

Windows 10 Professional OEM Key $7.49

Windows 10 Pro + Microsoft Office 2016 Pro Key Pack $23.27

Windows 10 Pro + Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus Key Pack $34.91

Extra 39% OFF Discount Code for some specific products : GDS

If the coupon is invalid, please refresh the page.

Windows 10 Home OEM KEY $9.14

Microsoft Office 2016 Professional Plus Retail Key $20.12

Microsoft Office 2019 Professional Plus Retail Key $33.42

Microsoft Office 2016 Home and Student Key $21.51

Microsoft Office 2019 Home and Student Key $30.49

Windows 10 Pro + Microsoft Office 2016 Home & Student Key Pack $25.18

Windows 10 Pro + Microsoft Office 2019 Home and Student Key Pack $31.10

Microsoft Visio Professional 2016 PC Key $18.57

Microsoft Visio Professional 2019 PC Key $26.22

Microsoft Project Professional 2019 PC Key $25.61

Microsoft Project Professional 2016 PC Key $18.57

Extra 10% OFF Discount Code for the following products : GDK

If the coupon is invalid, please refresh the page.

Kaspersky Security Cloud Personal 3 Devices 1 Year – Global $40.41

Kaspersky Security Cloud Personal 5 Devices 1 Year – Global $44.99

AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition Key (Lifetime / 2 PC) $28.70

AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition Key + Free Lifetime Upgrades (Lifetime / 2 PC) $39.56

AOMEI Partition Assistant Professional Edition Key (Lifetime / 2 PC) $28.79

AOMEI Partition Assistant Professional Edition Key + Free Lifetime Upgrades (Lifetime / 2 PC) $39.56

AOMEI Backupper Professional Edition Key (1 Year for 2 PC) $14.39

About u2key.com

U2key is an online platform that sells software licenses, video game keys, and game cards for a fraction of the price! You can find the most popular software at very competitive prices here, and all the products for sale can be purchased directly on mobile devices and desktops.

Soon after placing your order, you will receive an email containing the activation key instead of waiting for several days.In addition, if you have any questions, their customer service will provide you with timely and detailed assistance.

Customer service E-mail: [email protected]om

Disclosure: “This is a sponsored post. Geeky Gadgets has been compensated for this pos

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals