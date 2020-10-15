New Xbox UI rolls out on Xbox One ahead of Xbox Series launch

Xbox gamers will be pleased to know that the new Xbox user interface is now available on the Xbox One ahead of the upcoming launch of the next generation Xbox Series X and Series S consoles. Enabling Xbox gamers to check out the new layout, features and tweaks Microsoft has made to the Xbox experience. Check out the video below to learn more about what you can expect from the latest enhancements designed to embrace the next generation of gaming systems launching next month.

“Xbox is designing a new, connected ecosystem across devices that lets you play the way you want to play — launching with the Xbox Series X. Whichever device you’re using, Xbox aspires to deliver an amazing experience – one which keeps you connected to games and friends throughout your day. This new user experience will be effortless to navigate, accessible and inclusive for all gamers. You’ll spend less time waiting, more time playing, and you’ll always be connected.”

“A critical part of growing any ecosystem is ensuring that it works as players expect in every situation; on Xbox, that means the way you manage your hardware and games, the way you find what you want to play next, and the way you communicate and share with friends. Whichever device you use, we aspire to deliver an amazing Xbox experience – one that keeps you connected to games and friends throughout your day. Your feedback has been invaluable in pursuit of this vision, and today we’re sharing a glimpse of how everything will fit together this holiday. In addition to this blog, check out the video we created, which goes more in-depth on what’s to come.”

To learn more about the new Xbox experience visit the Xbox new site by following the link below.

Source : Microsoft : Engadget

