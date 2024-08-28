New Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance Starts at £46,225

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance is set to transform the electric vehicle market, offering a perfect blend of exhilarating performance and everyday practicality. As the latest addition to Volkswagen’s electric vehicle lineup, this model is designed to be the electric equivalent of the iconic Golf GTI Clubsport. The ID.3 GTX Performance promises to deliver a thrilling driving experience without compromising on efficiency or range, making it an attractive option for enthusiasts and eco-conscious drivers alike.

Performance and Features

Under the hood, the ID.3 GTX Performance features an impressive 84 kWh gross (79 kWh net) battery, which powers the rear wheels to generate a remarkable 326 PS and 545 Nm of torque. This powerful electric drivetrain enables the car to accelerate from zero to 62 mph in a mere 5.7 seconds, rivaling the performance of many traditional sports cars. To ensure dynamic and assured road handling, the vehicle comes standard with sports suspension, progressive steering, and Volkswagen’s advanced DCC adaptive chassis control system. These features work in harmony to provide a responsive and engaging driving experience, whether navigating city streets or tackling winding country roads.

Range and Charging

Despite its sporty credentials, the ID.3 GTX Performance does not compromise on practicality. With a range of 369 miles (WLTP combined), this electric vehicle offers ample distance for both daily commutes and longer journeys. When it comes to charging, the ID.3 GTX Performance excels, thanks to its compatibility with rapid DC charging stations of up to 185 kW. This allows the battery to be charged from 10 to 80 percent in just 26 minutes, minimizing downtime and ensuring quick and convenient charging on the go. For those charging at home, the vehicle supports domestic charging at up to 11 kW AC, making overnight charging a breeze.

Exterior and Interior Design

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance features a striking exterior design that sets it apart from its siblings in the ID.3 range. The GTX-specific front bumper gives the car a more aggressive and sporty appearance, while the high-gloss black body elements add a touch of sophistication. The 20-inch Skagen black alloy wheels complete the look, providing a perfect balance between style and performance.

Inside, the ID.3 GTX Performance offers a premium and sporty ambiance. The ergoActive sports seats provide excellent support and comfort, ensuring an enjoyable driving experience even on longer journeys. The red decorative stitching throughout the interior adds a subtle yet stylish touch, while the GTX multi-function steering wheel and GTX-specific cockpit surface further enhance the sporty feel of the cabin.

Additional Features and Options

To cater to individual preferences, the ID.3 GTX Performance offers a range of additional features and options. The metallic paint finish adds a premium touch to the exterior, while the Harman Kardon sound system delivers an immersive audio experience for music lovers. The augmented-reality head-up display is another notable feature, providing essential driving information directly in the driver’s line of sight, enhancing safety and convenience.

Pricing and Availability

The Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance is now available to order from Volkswagen UK Retailers, with a starting price of £46,225 (on-the-road recommended retail price, including VAT). This competitive pricing positions the ID.3 GTX Performance as an attractive option for those seeking a high-performance electric vehicle that combines exhilarating driving dynamics with the benefits of zero-emission mobility.

The Future of Electric Performance

The introduction of the Volkswagen ID.3 GTX Performance marks a significant milestone in the evolution of electric vehicles. As more manufacturers focus on developing high-performance electric models, the ID.3 GTX Performance sets a new benchmark for what can be achieved in terms of driving excitement, efficiency, and practicality. With its impressive specifications, advanced features, and competitive pricing, the ID.3 GTX Performance is poised to attract a wide range of customers, from performance enthusiasts to environmentally conscious drivers.

As the electric vehicle market continues to grow and evolve, the ID.3 GTX Performance represents a glimpse into the future of sustainable transportation. By combining innovative technology, exhilarating performance, and everyday usability, Volkswagen has created a vehicle that challenges the notion that electric cars cannot be thrilling to drive. As more consumers embrace electric mobility, models like the ID.3 GTX Performance will play a crucial role in accelerating the transition towards a cleaner and more sustainable future.

Source Volkswagen



