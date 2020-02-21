New Volkswagen GTI teased in official photo

The new Volkswagen GTI will be made official at the Geneva Motor Show next month and now VW have released an official teaser photo of the car which can be seen above.

The first Golf GTI launched 45 years ago and this new car is the eight generation of the GTI and we are looking forward to seeing what it is like.

The GTI’s secret of success is that its DNA has never changed. It still has a clean design, front-wheel drive, the most agile running gear, a powerful petrol engine, insignias like the red stripe in the radiator grille, and chequered seat covers. But the Golf GTI also became an icon because Volkswagen continually reinvented it, all along combining tradition with innovation. And that’s also the case in 2020. Volkswagen has digitalised and networked the new Golf GTI, catapulting it into the future with a multitude of intelligent assistance systems and a both powerful and stylish design.

The new Golf GTI is one of the first compact sports cars to communicate via Car2X with other vehicles, taking safety to a whole new level. As the first sports car in its class, the Golf GTI can be driven with Travel Assist up to a speed of 210 km/h. This is the first generation of Golf GTI to have a completely digitalised interior landscape of displays and controls. The new generation also has both the red stripe on the radiator grille and an optional LED crossbar integrated in the daytime running lights.

You can find out more details about the new 2020 Golf GTI over at VW at the link below, the Geneva Motor Show takes place between the 5th and 15th of March.

Source Volkswagen

