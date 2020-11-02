VW has announced that their new Volkswagen Golf R is coming this week, the car will be made official this Wednesday the 4th of November.

As yet Volkswagen have not released any information about their new Golf R, they have released a teaser photo of the car which you can see above.

More powerful, more dynamic, more efficient, more closely integrated, more digital. These are the characteristics of the new Golf R, the dynamic flagship of the eighth Golf generation. Another highlight of the new Golf R is the innovative all-wheel drive system featuring selective wheel torque control on the rear axle. The all-wheel drive system is controlled by a Vehicle Dynamics Manager that has been closely integrated with other running gear systems such the electronic front differential lock (XDS) and adaptive chassis control DCC. The new Golf R therefore offers optimum traction characteristics, neutral and precise handling, as well as maximum agility. The development goal was to achieve maximum driving pleasure at a previously unrivalled level. The corresponding drive output is generated by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbocharged power plant in the most powerful version of the EA 888 engine series available for the new Golf. The high-tech, direct-injection engine is characterised by innovative solutions for individual details, such as integration of water-cooled exhaust gas routing to the turbocharger in the cylinder head or variable valve timing with dual camshaft adjustment.

We will have more details about the new 2020 Volkswagen Golf R when it is made official later this week.

Source VW

