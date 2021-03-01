New unc0ver 6.0.0 iOS jailbreak tool released

A new jailbreak tool has been released that works on Apple’s iOS device from iOS 11 up to iOS 14.3, unc0ver 6.0.0.

The tool apparently uses a kernel vulnerability and it has been tested on a range of iOS devices and will apparently work on the latest devices.

The new unc0ver 6.0.0 jailbreak tool will not work on devices running iOS 14.4, this update was released in January and this one fixed a range of security vulnerabilities in iOS.

So basically any device running iOS 14.4 cannot use this new jailbeak and there is also no way for you to downgrade to iOS 14.3, as Apple stop signing this software.

unc0ver v6.0.0 is NOW OUT. — @Pwn20wnd (@Pwn20wnd) February 28, 2021

Source unc0ver, MacRumors

