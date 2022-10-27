New Twelve South AirFly launched in the UK

Twelve South has announced the launch of a new lite version of its AirFly in the UK, the Twelve South AirFly.

The device joins the existing range of the AirFly Pro and AirFly Duo and it is designed to give your wireless connection on an airplane.

Having incompatible wireless headphones and earbuds is now a thing of the past. AirFly transforms a headphone jack, allowing users to easily connect their wireless headphones via Bluetooth. Perfect for frequent flyers or regulars at the gym, users can enjoy their own headphones whilst watching a film on the in-flight entertainment system or whilst running on the treadmill.

The new Twelve South AirFly transmitter has a 20+ hour battery life, making it perfect for those long trans-Atlantic flights. Users simply plug it into the seat’s headphone jack to watch movies in comfort using their own noise-cancelling headphones. AirFly also has a battery life indicator so users know exactly when it’s time to recharge. With AirFly’s new volume control, users can easily manage volume levels without touching the screen. Plus, the quick mute button allows them to talk to the person next to them or a flight attendant at the click of a button.

The new Twelve South AirFly is now available to buy in the UK, the device is available from Amazon in the UK for £34.99.

