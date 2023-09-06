New Toyota Century luxury SUV unveiled

Toyota is aiming to take on Bentley and Rolls Royce with its new luxury high-end SUV, the Toyota Century the car has been unveiled in Japan and it will go on sale in Japan, it looks very impressive from the photos.

The Century debuted in 1967 as Toyota’s premium chauffeur-driven car. Until then, the Japanese chauffeur car market had been dominated by Western luxury brands. Aiming for a breakthrough, Toyota set out to create a completely new luxury Japanese vehicle that could stand its ground on the world stage. The first-generation Century was built with the best technology Japan had to offer at the time. It was based on the concept of a dignified design incorporating traditional Japanese aesthetics combined with a human-centered approach to achieve outstanding quietness and comfort. For more than five decades, the Century has served as Japan’s chauffeur car of choice, embodying an unrivaled spirit of omotenashi, or hospitality, that ensures its important passengers reach their destinations in comfort.

Over that time, the development team has deliberated extensively on a future direction for the Century to ensure that customers experience a level of hospitality exceeding their expectations. In recent years, chauffeur-driven car needs have diversified as passengers seek to utilize their time on the road more effectively by getting rest inside the cabin or participating in online meetings. It was these circumstances that brought the team around to the idea of introducing a new model.

You can find out more information about the new Toyota Century luxury SUV over at the Toyota website, it is not clear as yet whether Toyota may decide to launch this car outside of Japan.

Source Toyota



