New thinner 9th generation iPad coming this fall

Apple will be launching a range of new devices this fall, including the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 8, now we also have details on a new thinner 9th generation iPad.

We have already heard details on the new iPad Mini and now we also have some details on the 9th generation iPad.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark German the new iPad will launch this fall, Apple are expected to hold to press event this fall.

One in September for the iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 and one in October for the new Macs and also the new iPads.

This years iPad will apparently be thinner than the current device, although it is not clears as yet on whether it will come with any major design changes. The device will apparently still feature a Home Button.

It will get a faster processor over the current iPad and it may also come with more RAM and improved cameras.

The current iPad starts at just $329 and Apple is expected to keep the same pricing for this years models. We should have more details about the new iPad when it launches later this year. It looks like Apple has lots of new products coming in the next few months.

Source Bloomberg, MacRumors

