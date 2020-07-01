New Tag Heuer Connected smart watches launched

Tag Heuer is launching three new versions of its Connected smart watch, these new editions are being added to the range of the latest Tag Heuer Connected that launched back in March.

These two new models include two steel cases with oceanic blue ceramic bezels and one ultra-lightweight sandy titanium case.

There are also a range of rubber straps available which are interchangeable and they will come in a choice of bright colors including neon yellow and lime green.

The three new 45 mm models immediately stand out thanks to their unique aesthetic. They include two stainless-steel options with a deep blue ceramic bezel and either a steel bracelet or a sporty blue rubber strap, and a third option of lightweight sand-blasted titanium on a durable black rubber strap.



In their original look or paired with one of the vivid and quickly interchangeable straps available in new neon yellow and lime green, as well as existing bright orange, bold red or contemporary khaki, the new Connected models are true statement watches. The line showcases the wide range of styles and uses this timepiece offers: from an elegant steel look which could be mistaken for a mechanical watch, perfect for business and formal settings, to a more sporty variation on a rubber strap, which will seamlessly follow the wearer from the office to the beach or golf course, and the most performance-orientated model, in full titanium, for the most demanding athletes – there is a Connected for everyone and every occasion.

You can find out more information about the latest Tag Heuer Connected smart watch over at Tag Heuer at the link below. These new models have gone on sale from today in Australia, Japan, Switzerland, the UK and the US.

Source Tag Heuer

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals