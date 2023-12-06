New Suzuki Swift unveiled

Suzuki has launched its new Suzuki Swift in the UK and the car will come with a new 1.2L engine with a 12V mild hybrid system, the car gets a range of design updates over the previous model.

The new Swift exudes confidence and adventure with a piano-black grille and L-shaped signature lamps that flow into rounded shoulder lines, highlighted by flared fenders.

Side on, the muscular contours tracing the new Swift’s profile, and the floating design of the roof add a sense of energetic lightness.

The three-dimensional rear combination lamps, and wide rear bumper give the new Swift a stable yet playful look that stands out on the road.

The new Swift colour line-up consists of eight single-tone options and four dual-tone options, including new colours Frontier Blue Pearl Metallic and Cool Yellow Metallic. Notably, the new Frontier Blue Pearl Metallic joins the Burning Red Pearl Metallic paint scheme as a deep, vivid, candy-like colour tone, symbolising a new era of Suzuki paint quality. Both colour options consist of a three-layer coating, resulting in a rich texture and highly saturated hues.

You can find out more details about the new 2024 Suzuki Swift over at the Suzuki website at the link below, the car will be available in the UK from next Spring, as yet there are no details on pricing.

Source Suzuki



