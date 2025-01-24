New Škoda Superb SportLine: The Perfect Blend of Sport and Elegance

The all-new Škoda Superb SportLine is a remarkable addition to the Škoda lineup, seamlessly blending sporty aesthetics, innovative technology, and everyday practicality. Situated between the SE L and Laurin & Klement trims, the SportLine model caters to those who desire dynamic driving experiences without sacrificing comfort or functionality. The Superb SportLine’s striking black accents, lowered chassis, and an array of powerful engine options set it apart, redefining expectations for a sporty family car. Its unique combination of style, performance, and versatility makes it an attractive choice for drivers seeking a vehicle that can adapt to various needs and preferences.

Performance and Engine Options

The Superb SportLine offers a diverse selection of six drivetrain options, appealing to both petrol and diesel enthusiasts. For eco-conscious drivers, the plug-in hybrid (PHEV) variant, the SportLine iV, features an impressive WLTP all-electric range of 79 miles, allowing for efficient and environmentally friendly commutes. Petrol options include a 1.5 TSI engine with 150PS and a 2.0 TSI engine available in 204PS and 265PS outputs, catering to those who prioritize power and responsiveness. Diesel lovers can choose between 150PS and 193PS 2.0 TDI engines, which offer a balance of performance and fuel efficiency. All models are equipped with a smooth-shifting seven-speed DSG gearbox, while select variants feature 4×4 all-wheel drive for enhanced traction and control in various driving conditions. This wide range of drivetrain options ensures that the Superb SportLine can meet the diverse needs and preferences of discerning drivers.

Pricing and Availability

The Škoda Superb SportLine is available in both hatchback and estate body styles, providing customers with the flexibility to choose the configuration that best suits their lifestyle. Pricing for the hatchback starts at a competitive £42,290 OTR, while the estate version begins at £43,590 OTR. For those interested in the eco-friendly plug-in hybrid SportLine iV, the estate version is available starting at £48,060 OTR. Customers can now place their orders for the Superb SportLine, with a variety of configurations and options to personalize their vehicle according to individual preferences. Whether you’re in search of a sporty family car that can accommodate your daily needs or a sleek executive vehicle that makes a statement, the Superb SportLine offers a compelling package at a competitive price point, ensuring that you get the best value for your investment.

Interior Comfort and Design

Step inside the Superb SportLine, and you’ll be greeted by a premium and sporty cabin that seamlessly blends comfort and style. The advanced front sports seats feature integrated headrests, heating, and massage functions, ensuring that you and your front passenger can enjoy a relaxing and supportive ride, even on long journeys. The three-spoke leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel, aluminium pedal covers, and black headlining enhance the sporty ambiance, while fully adjustable ambient lighting adds a touch of sophistication and luxury to the interior. The SportLine Design Selection showcases meticulous attention to detail, with every element, from the high-quality materials to the thoughtful layout, crafted to deliver a dynamic yet comfortable driving experience. The spacious and well-appointed cabin of the Superb SportLine offers ample room for passengers and cargo, making it an ideal choice for families or those who require a versatile vehicle for various occasions.

Specifications

Chassis: The Superb SportLine features a 15mm lower sports chassis with DCC dynamic chassis control and progressive steering, ensuring a responsive and engaging driving experience.

The Superb SportLine features a 15mm lower sports chassis with DCC dynamic chassis control and progressive steering, ensuring a responsive and engaging driving experience. Engine Options: 1.5 TSI e-TEC 150PS DSG: A efficient and smooth petrol engine paired with a seven-speed DSG gearbox. 2.0 TSI 204PS DSG: A powerful petrol engine that delivers dynamic performance and quick acceleration. 2.0 TSI 265PS DSG 4×4: The range-topping petrol engine, coupled with all-wheel drive for enhanced traction and control. 2.0 TDI 150PS DSG: A reliable and fuel-efficient diesel engine, ideal for those who prioritize low running costs. 2.0 TDI 193PS DSG 4×4: A high-performance diesel engine with all-wheel drive, perfect for those who require extra power and capability. 1.5 TSI iV PHEV with 79-mile WLTP all-electric range: An eco-friendly plug-in hybrid option that offers an impressive electric-only range for emission-free driving.

Interior Features: The SportLine Design Selection, front sports seats with heating and massage functions, three-spoke leather steering wheel, aluminium pedal covers, black headlining, and ambient lighting create a premium and sporty cabin atmosphere.

The SportLine Design Selection, front sports seats with heating and massage functions, three-spoke leather steering wheel, aluminium pedal covers, black headlining, and ambient lighting create a premium and sporty cabin atmosphere. Exterior Design: The Superb SportLine features gloss black detailing, bespoke bumpers, 19-inch Torcular polished black alloy wheels, and black Škoda lettering, giving it a distinctive and dynamic appearance.

The Superb SportLine features gloss black detailing, bespoke bumpers, 19-inch Torcular polished black alloy wheels, and black Škoda lettering, giving it a distinctive and dynamic appearance. Body Styles: Available in both hatchback and estate body styles, catering to different preferences and needs.

Available in both hatchback and estate body styles, catering to different preferences and needs. Pricing: The Superb SportLine starts at £42,290 OTR for the hatchback and £43,590 OTR for the estate, offering a competitive price point for its segment.

Explore More from Škoda

While the Superb SportLine is an exceptional choice for those seeking a sporty and practical vehicle, Škoda offers a diverse range of options to cater to various preferences and needs. The luxurious Laurin & Klement trim provides an elevated level of sophistication and refinement, while the versatile SE L models, now available with a new 2.0 TSI engine, offer a balance of comfort, performance, and value. For those interested in innovative hybrid technology, Škoda’s lineup includes a range of eco-friendly options that combine efficiency with performance. With a wide array of vehicles to choose from, Škoda ensures that there is a perfect match for every lifestyle and budget, making it easier than ever to find the ideal car for your unique requirements.

Source: Skoda



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals