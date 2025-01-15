New Skoda Enyaq SUV Starts at £39,000

The Skoda Enyaq electric SUV has undergone a significant transformation for the 2025 model year, showcasing a bold new design and improved specifications across its entire range. Available in both traditional SUV and sleek Coupé body styles, the updated Enyaq now incorporates Skoda’s innovative Modern Solid design language, seamlessly blending functionality with a streamlined, aerodynamic aesthetic. The exterior has been refreshed with striking features such as the illuminated Tech-Deck Face, advanced Matrix LED headlights, and larger alloy wheels, ensuring that the Enyaq commands attention on the road.

Inside the cabin, the Enyaq offers a host of upgrades, including a redesigned steering wheel, a generous 13-inch infotainment screen, and a 5-inch Digital Cockpit as standard across all trims. Premium trims take the experience to the next level, adding sought-after features like a state-of-the-art head-up display with augmented reality technology, enhancing driver awareness and convenience. The interior also features premium materials, improved ergonomics, and ample space for passengers and cargo alike, making the Enyaq a versatile choice for families and adventure-seekers.

Pricing and Availability

The Skoda Enyaq electric SUV range offers a compelling value proposition, with the entry-level SE L 60 trim starting at a competitive price of £39,000. This attractive price point makes Enyaq an appealing option for consumers looking to enter the growing EV market without compromising on features or performance. Moving up the range, the Edition trims begin at £40,100, offering additional amenities and technology for discerning buyers. For those seeking the ultimate in performance and style, the top-tier SportLine 85x models are priced from £48,750 for the SUV and £50,650 for the Coupé, delivering an exhilarating driving experience and head-turning looks.

Customers eager to get behind the wheel of the new Enyaq can place their orders starting March 6, 2025, with the first deliveries expected to commence in the second quarter of the year. As demand for electric vehicles continues to surge, the Enyaq is poised to make a significant impact in the market, offering a compelling blend of affordability, performance, and innovative technology.

Performance and Range

The Skoda Enyaq electric SUV caters to a wide range of driving needs, offering two battery sizes and three powertrain options. The entry-level Enyaq 60 is equipped with a 63kWh battery, providing a range of up to 268 miles (WLTP), making it ideal for daily commutes and short trips. For those requiring more extended range, the Enyaq 85 features an impressive 82kWh battery, delivering up to 359 miles on a single charge, perfect for longer journeys and road trips.

In addition to the rear-wheel drive options, the Enyaq 85x offers an all-wheel drive configuration, providing enhanced traction and stability in various driving conditions. Despite the added weight of the dual-motor setup, the Enyaq 85x still manages to deliver a range of up to 332 miles, ensuring that drivers can enjoy the benefits of all-wheel drive without sacrificing efficiency.

Charging the Enyaq is a quick and efficient process, thanks to its advanced charging capabilities. With DC fast charging, the battery can be replenished from 10-80% in as little as 24 minutes, making long-distance travel more convenient and accessible. The Enyaq also supports AC charging up to 11kW, allowing for easy overnight charging at home or at public charging stations.

Enhanced Aerodynamics and Efficiency

Skoda’s engineers have focused on optimizing the Enyaq’s aerodynamic performance, resulting in a remarkably low drag coefficient of just 0.245 for the SUV and an even more impressive 0.229 for the Coupé. These enhancements, combined with the updated design, contribute to improved energy efficiency and extended driving range, making the Enyaq one of the most efficient electric vehicles in its class.

The aerodynamic improvements include revised air curtains, which help to guide airflow smoothly around the vehicle, reducing turbulence and drag. The slimmer Tech-Deck Face not only adds to the Enyaq’s striking appearance but also helps to minimize wind resistance. Additionally, the optimized wheel designs play a crucial role in reducing drag, with the option of aerodynamically-optimized alloy wheels that further enhance efficiency.

These advancements in aerodynamics not only contribute to the Enyaq’s impressive range but also result in a quieter and more refined driving experience. The reduced wind noise and improved stability at higher speeds make the Enyaq a pleasure to drive, whether navigating city streets or cruising on the highway.

Summary

While the Enyaq electric SUV is a standout model in Skoda’s lineup, the Czech automaker offers a diverse range of innovative electric and hybrid vehicles to suit various preferences and needs. The upcoming Elroq, for example, promises to bring even more excitement to Skoda’s growing EV portfolio, showcasing the brand’s commitment to sustainable mobility and innovative technology.

For tech-savvy drivers, Skoda’s MySkoda app and Powerpass integration provide seamless connectivity and access to Europe’s extensive charging network. The app allows users to monitor their vehicle’s status, plan routes, and locate available charging stations, making electric vehicle ownership more convenient and accessible than ever before.

As Skoda continues to expand its offerings in the electric vehicle market, consumers can expect a wide array of options that cater to different lifestyles and driving requirements. Whether you’re a first-time EV buyer or an experienced electric vehicle enthusiast, Skoda’s lineup has something to offer, combining style, performance, and advanced technology in a package that is both eco-friendly and budget-friendly.

Source Skoda



